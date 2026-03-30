اليونيفيل: مقتل جندي حفظ سلام واصابة آخر بجروح خطيرة ليلة أمس إثر انفجار مقذوف في موقع تابع لليونيفيل بالقرب من عدشيت القصير

اعلنت قوات الطوارى الدولية العامل في حنوب لبنان اليونيفيل في بيان عن “مقتل جندي حفظ سلام بشكل مأساوي واصابة جندي آخر بجروح خطيرة ليلة أمس، إثر انفجار مقذوف في موقع تابع لليونيفيل بالقرب من عدشيت القصير.”

واعتبرت اليونيفيل في بيانها انه “لا ينبغي لأي إنسان أن يفقد حياته وهو يخدم قضية السلام”.

وتقدمت اليونيفيل في بيانها بـ “أحر التعازي إلى أسرة وأصدقاء وزملاء جندي حفظ السلام الذي فقد حياته أثناء قيامه بمهامه بشجاع”، وعبرت عن “تضامنها مع جندي حفظ السلام الجريح، الذي يرقد حاليًا في المستشفى مصابًا بجروح خطيرة، متمنية له الشفاء العاجل.”

واوضحت اليونيفيل في بيانها انها لا تعرف حتى الآن مصدر المقذوف، كاشفة عن بدئها باجراء تحقيق لتحديد ملابسات الحادث.

وجددت اليونيفيل في بيانها دعوتها لجميع الأطراف إلى الوفاء بالتزاماتها بموجب القانون الدولي، وضمان سلامة وأمن أفراد وممتلكات الأمم المتحدة في جميع الأوقات، بما في ذلك الامتناع عن أي أعمال قد تُعرّض جنود حفظ السلام للخطر.

ونوهت ان “الهجمات المتعمّدة على جنود حفظ السلام تعد انتهاكات جسيمة للقانون الدولي الإنساني وقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي 1701، وقد ترقى إلى جرائم حرب”.

وتابعت “لقد أُزهقت أرواح كثيرة من كلا الجانبين خلال هذا النزاع، لا يوجد حل عسكريّاً، ويجب وضع حد للعنف.”

Press Statement (30 March 2026)

A peacekeeper was tragically killed last night when a projectile exploded in a UNIFIL position near Adchit Al Qusayr. Another was critically injured. No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace.

UNIFIL extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the peacekeeper who lost his life while bravely carrying out his duties.

Our thoughts and hopes are also with the injured peacekeeper, who is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

We do not know the origin of the projectile. We have launched an investigation to determine all of the circumstances.

Once again, we call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in danger. Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701, and may amount to war crimes.

Too many lives have been lost on both sides of the Blue Line in this conflict. There is no military solution. The violence must end.

المصدر: موقع المنار